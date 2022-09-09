Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

Transocean Trading Up 1.1 %

Transocean stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after buying an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Transocean by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after buying an additional 1,440,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

