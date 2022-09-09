Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.