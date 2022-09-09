Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.75. 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.