Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $208.04

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.04 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 162.10 ($1.96). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 164 ($1.98), with a volume of 5,276,110 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 240.40 ($2.90).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

