Trodl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,984.00 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trodl has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00353777 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00791671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015182 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020225 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Trodl Coin Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Buying and Selling Trodl
