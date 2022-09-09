TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $182.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014375 BTC.

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,610,382 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

