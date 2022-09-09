Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 22,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 77,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.