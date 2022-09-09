Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 408,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,798,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

