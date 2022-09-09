Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $79.44 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,369,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 392,783 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 262.0% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 570,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

