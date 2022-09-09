Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 112,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.