Typerium (TYPE) Achieves Market Cap of $807,488.66

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $807,488.66 and $3,343.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 175.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.
Typerium Coin Profile
Typerium is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
