UCoin (UCOIN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. UCoin has a market cap of $16,874.83 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00354627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00788515 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
UCoin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
UCoin Coin Trading
