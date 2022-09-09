Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.74. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.