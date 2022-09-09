Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.74. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.