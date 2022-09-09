Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $440.92

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $440.92 and last traded at $440.50, with a volume of 19061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.74.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

