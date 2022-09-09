UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $274,118.22 and approximately $49,483.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token (CRYPTO:UNN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

