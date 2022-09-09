UniWorld Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,120.00 (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $86,120.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniWorld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00162819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095598 BTC.

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld (UNW) is a DPOS-HotStuff coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.

UniWorld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.