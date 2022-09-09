UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.10 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00024758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $4.10 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

