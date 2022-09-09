Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
Shares of UBA stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
