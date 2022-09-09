US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

