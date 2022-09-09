USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $3.23 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

