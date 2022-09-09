USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,838.59 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00643517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00272526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

