USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,838.59 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00643517 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00272526 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00055194 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001921 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004653 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000083 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
