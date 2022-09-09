USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

