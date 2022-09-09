USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,147 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,044,000 after buying an additional 631,903 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 69.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

MCD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.24. 34,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,292. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

