USS Investment Management Ltd Has $50.33 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

