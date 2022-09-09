USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $52,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MELI stock traded up $44.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $966.97. 17,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $844.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,922.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.04 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.