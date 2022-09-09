USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,998 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $33,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

