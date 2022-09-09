USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 8,217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.24. 174,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,118. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

