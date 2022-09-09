USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 47,038 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.4 %

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

