Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.