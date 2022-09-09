Value Liquidity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

