Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,493,733 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $111.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

