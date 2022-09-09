Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 181,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,167,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,342. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

