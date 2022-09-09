Vectorspace AI (VXV) Hits Market Cap of $14.46 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $14.46 million and $72,424.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars.

