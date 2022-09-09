Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0392

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Velas has a market capitalization of $92.03 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00095988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032915 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008159 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,348,229,809 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

