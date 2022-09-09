Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

