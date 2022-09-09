VeraOne Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $19,456.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeraOne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.45 or 0.00265987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne (VRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.