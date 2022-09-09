Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 129.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $22,940,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.