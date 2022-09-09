Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 8.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.30. 136,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,784,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 441.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

