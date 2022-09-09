VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,020,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 812,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

