VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.76

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and traded as high as $65.82. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 32,771 shares.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.