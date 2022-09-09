VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.76

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and traded as high as $65.82. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 32,771 shares.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
