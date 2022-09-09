Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.13. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 91,148 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

