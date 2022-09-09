Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
