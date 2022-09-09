Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 1,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 368,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $885.39 million and a P/E ratio of 66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $447,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.