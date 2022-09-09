VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 187,096 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $407,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $118.77. 12,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.