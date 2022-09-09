Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.70

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.70 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.32). Volex shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.32), with a volume of 604,065 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.76. The company has a market capitalization of £458.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,067.86.

Volex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43), for a total value of £35,127.96 ($42,445.58).

About Volex

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.