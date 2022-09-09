Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Berenberg Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday.

Volkswagen Price Performance

ETR VOW3 opened at €146.12 ($149.10) on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €138.63 and a 200 day moving average of €147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

