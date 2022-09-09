VPR Management LLC Has $95.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

VPR Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 19.4% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $95,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,120,363. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

