W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.7 %

WRB stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

