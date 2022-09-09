Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Up 3.1%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €144.60 ($147.55) and last traded at €143.40 ($146.33). Approximately 76,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €139.15 ($141.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCH shares. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.82 and its 200-day moving average is €151.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.