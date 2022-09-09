Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

WBX stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

